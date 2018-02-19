Jarrow Roofing labour to a share of the spoils

Jarrow Roofing battled to a 1-1 home draw against Dunston UTS in the Northern League Division One on Saturday.

With an upturn in form generating hopes of survival for the Roofers - with three wins from their last four games - the visitors were travelling to Boldon on the back of four consecutive wins.

Yet with the promise of two in-form sides setting up an entertaining game, the first half delivered a rather damp squib.

Despite some half-chances, neither side could impose themselves on the game.

That all changed in a much improved second half.

Roofing took the lead when Anth Myers jumped highest in the Dunston box to get on the end of John Campbell’s corner to head in after 53 minutes.

Lee Kerr almost added a quick second goal as he smashed a shot towards goal from inside his own half, with the keeper only just scrambling back to tip the ball wide.

Dunston equalised after 64 minutes when Kelvin Thear created some space down the lift and stood his cross up for Mark Fitzpatrick to nod back across goal and beyond Shaun Newbrook.

Both sides pushed for the winner, yet despite creating chances, a winning goal would not come.

Chris Winn had a good diving header blocked by the Dunston defence, while at the other end, Dale Burrell nodded just wide in the final seconds.

The point draws Roofing closer to the teams just outside the relegation places.

Penrith are now just a single point clear of the Roofers, though the South Tynesiders have three games in hand.