Manager wants Jarrow Roofing to tighten up defensively

Jarrow Roofing face another difficult trip tomorrow when they cross the Tyne to take on North Shields in the Ebac Northern League Division One.

The Roofers still find themselves in the bottom three after Tuesday’s narrow 3-2 defeat at second-placed Consett.

And things don’t get any easier with a trip to the Robins, perched in fourth place, and with a new management team in the dugout for the first time.

Brian Smith stepped down at North Shields on Monday, citing the club’s league position as a reason.

The club quickly swooped for a replacement with the management team of local rivals Whitley Bay taking over within 24 hours, and with the pressure on to deliver immediate results.

However, Roofing supremo Richie McLoughlin isn’t concerned about the situation at North Shields ahead of the 3pm kick off.

“If the lads play as well as they did at Consett, then what more could we ask of them?

“They gave their all for the club and had a more clear chances to win the game, which gives heart to take into tomorrow’s match.

“It will be tougher than we expected it to be due to the new management team, but we don’t worry about the performance of any other teams. It’s all about us.”

McLoughlin is looking for his team to regain some tightness having shipped poor goals at Consett.

“We gave away two poor goals last time out, but we are a much better side now than earlier in the season.

“But we need to get back to being tight and solid and take the chances that we make.”

The Roofers once again have a depleted squad with Chris Winn, Shaun Vipond, Iulian Petrache and Davey Palmer all missing, while Lewis Walton is a doubt. Olly Martin returns to the squad.