South Shields captain Julio Arca eyes three points to repay faithful fans

South Shields have the chance to climb back to the top of the Evo-Stik North Division tonight.

The Mariners are at home to Tadcaster Albion, and know that maximum points would see them return to the summit.

They are currently kept off top spot on goal difference by Scarborough Athletic, who have played two games more.

Boro are not in action tonight, giving Shields an opportunity to pounce.

It will be the Mariners’ first game in 10 days, with their fixture at Atherton Collieries on Saturday having been postponed 90 minutes before kick-off.

Tonight’s game comes just over two weeks after Shields and Tadcaster met in the reverse fixture.

Goals from Gavin Cogdon and Carl Finnigan secured a 2-0 win for the Mariners on that occasion as they ended a run of three games without a win.

Captain Julio Arca feels Shields will have to produce a similar display if they are to get the better of their Yorkshire opponents again.

He said: “Going into the last game against Tadcaster, we’d had a few not so good performances and results, and it was really important we bounced back.

“Fortunately we did that, and were much better.

“We controlled the majority of the game and there were some really good performances.

“We’re looking to perform in the same way or better tonight, and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Arca is also determined for Shields to repay the supporters who travelled to Atherton on Saturday, only for the game to be called off at the 11th hour.

He added: “All we can do is thank them for their support, and hopefully our performance tonight will be good so we can repay them for the time and money they gave up to be there on Saturday.”

Kick-off at Mariners Park is at 7.45pm.

Admission prices – to be paid at the turnstiles – are £8 for adults, £6 for students and over-65s, and £2 for under-16s.

Season tickets and part-season tickets are valid.