'Lonely' Joelinton could be left out of Newcastle United starting XI – report

Joelinton.

The Newcastle United striker, signed for £40million from Hoffenheim in the summer, has had three shots on target and scored one goal so far this season.

Joelinton didn’t trouble Rui Patricio in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park.

And the Daily Telegraph claim that Joelinton, still adjusting to the demands of English football, could be left out of the starting XI at the London Stadium on Saturday “after a series of ineffectual displays”.

Steve Bruce.

The report adds that staff at the club want to protect the “lonely” 23-year-old, who is living on his own in the city.

Steve Bruce responded to criticism of Joelinton – and £21million January signing Miguel Almiron – after the Wolves game.

Asked if his team needed to be more clinical, head coach Bruce said: “Of course. Look, we’re going to have that criticism. We’ve invested a lot of money in the top end of the pitch. And, of course, for that sort of money you expect to see, you know, either making goals or scoring goals. It’s the hardest part of it.

“We have to keep working. All of them are young. All of them are new to playing in England. So we have to keep working with them, and we’ll do that.”