Major event 'set for St James's Park return'
The Super League’s Magic Weekend could be heading back to Tyneside.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 17:10 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 17:12 pm
The rugby league tournament was moved to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium this year.
Magic Weekend had previously been held at St James’s Park, which had posted three of its highest attendances.
However, there was a drop in crowds at Anfield over the two days.
It was watched by 56,869 in May compared to 64,319 last year, and Total Rugby League claim that clubs have voted to return to Newcastle United’s home.