Man arrested in Aleksandar Mitrovic transfer probe named
Former Anderlecht general manager Herman Van Holsbeeck has been arrested as part of an investigation linked to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Newcastle United, according to a report.
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 12:41
It was yesterday revealed that police had made two arrests after raids in London, Belgium and Monaco.
And AFP report that Van Holsbeeck has also been held by police probing payments made as part of Mitrovic's moves from Partizan Belgrade to Anderlecht six years ago and from the Belgian club to Newcastle.
Van Holsbeeck was a senior figure at Anderlecht for 15 years. He left his post last year.
Mitrovic, 24, joined United in 2015 for £13million. The striker joined Fulham on loan the season before last, and was sold to the club a year ago. Mitrovic had been a cult figure at Newcastle. He had found his opportunities limited following the arrival of Rafa Benitez three years ago.