Manchester United hit by Paul Pogba blow
Paul Pogba is doubtful for Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:32 pm
The midfielder was left out of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s squad for tomorrow Europa League game at AZ Alkmaar.
A statement on the club’s website read: “Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during in August.”
Pogba is being assessed ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle United at St James’s Park.
The 26-year-old played in Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.