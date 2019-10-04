Manchester United rocked by injury blow ahead of Newcastle United visit
Paul Pogba is out of Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park, according to Didier Deschamps.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 08:25 am
Friday, 4th October 2019, 08:25 am
The midfielder missed last night’s goalless Europa League draw against AZ Alkmaar with an ankle injury.
And France manager Deschamps said: “He again has a problem that's going to keep him out of action for three weeks.”
Pogba originally suffered the injury in late August and missed two France Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said that he wouldn’t risk Pogba on AZ’s artificial pitch.