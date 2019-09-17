Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Saturday.

Steve Bruce's side took an early lead through a stunning strike from Jetro Willems, but Sadio Mane netted twice before the break and Mo Salah put the game beyond the visitors with a second-half goal.

Christian Atsu apologised to his team-mates – and Newcastle’s fans – for giving the ball away for Mane’s second goal. Firmino dispossessed Atsu and played the ball forward for Mane, who netted after the advancing Dubravka failed to claim it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka was criticised by TV pundits. While the goalkeeper felt it was “unlucky”, he has admitted he should have done better.

“We started so well,” said the 30-year-old. “We scored a goal, and after that we were trying to control the ball a little bit more than in previous games.

“I think we stood well in defence, and obviously they have some quality and scored the first goal. If you give them a little bit of space in the box, they can take advantage. It’s difficult to do something with that.

“Unlucky second goal, I have to say that. I didn’t know if it was coming from my knee or his heel. I can take it (the blame) for myself, because, probably, I could do more.

Martin Dubravka.

“After that, first 10 minutes (of the 2nd half), we were trying to create some chances, good opportunities. After that, it’s difficult to play against this side.”

Dubravka felt that there were “positives” to take from the defeat.

The Slovakia international: “We need to take the positives from this game. If you’re playing the top sides, and give them just one chance, they can use it. It’s how it is. We’ll definitely not put our heads down, there was many positive things there as well, which we can use in the next games, which is very important for us.”