Matt Ritchie dropped for Newcastle's game at Man City

Rafa Benitez has made four changes for this evening's game against Manchester City.

Newcastle United take on the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium in a televised game (5.30pm kick-off).

And Matt Ritchie, DeAndre Yedlin, Ayoze Perez and Dwight Gayle drop down to the bench.

Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Murphy and Joselu have been recalled to the starting XI.

Newcastle, 15th in the table, were beaten 1-0 at St James's Park by City late last month.

Asked about his tactics, manager Rafa Benitez said: "The team has to do what it has to do to get points.

"It's not a cup competition when you can score an away goal and lose 2-1. We have to try to draw or win.

"And we will have to defend well, because we are playing against the best team in the league."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Murphy, Diame, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Haidara, Merino, Ritchie, Perez, Gayle.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Silva, Fernandinho, de Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Sane. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Silva, Adarabioyo, Diaz.