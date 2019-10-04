Matty Longstaff in line for Premier League debut under Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce is considering handing Matty Longstaff his Premier League debut.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:49 am
Matty Longstaff celebrates a pre-season goal.

The Newcastle United midfielder could be included in Bruce’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

Head coach Bruce said: “He’s been in with a chance since I walked through the door. He comes into the equation with the problems we’ve got.”

Longstaff, 19, made his senior debut in August’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from a hamstring problem.