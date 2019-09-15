Matty Longstaff was VERY unlucky at Anfield – here's why
Matty Longstaff missed out on his Premier League debut – because of an injury to Fabian Schar.
Longstaff was an unused substitute for yesterday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
However, the 19-year-old idfielder would have made his Premier League debut at the stadium, just like his elder brother Sean last season, had Fabian Schar not been forced off with an injury in the second half. The defender left the field with a calf problem late in the game.
“If Schar hadn’t have been injured, he would have played,” head coach Steve Bruce told NUFC TV. “He’ll be disappointed after hearing that, but he’s impressed me greatly, and it’ll not be long (before he makes his debut.”
Longstaff made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City at St James’s Park last month. He scored against Saint-Etienne in pre-season.