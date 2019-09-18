Michael Owen reveals whether he's spoken to Alan Shearer over Newcastle United feud
Michael Owen and Alan Shearer have STILL not spoken.
Owen’s new autobiography saw a previously private feud between the pair, dating back to Newcastle United's relegation at Aston Villa a decade ago, go public.
Shearer, in temporary charge at the time, felt that Owen was fit enough to start. Owen, out of contract in the summer, only felt that he was able to come off the bench if the team needed a late goal.
Owen came on in the 66th minute at Villa Park, where an own goal from Damien Duff relegated the club.
“I had a groin injury the week or so before the final game,” Owen told Good Morning Britain.
“We needed to get a result away at Aston Villa. I felt that I was five, six, seven days away from being fit.
“I tried the day before to sprint. I was with the physio. I was getting to about 70%. I thought ‘if I push any further than this, it’s going to re-tear, it’s going to go again’.
“I said to Alan ‘listen, I’ll play. But I fear that I’ll be coming off after five minutes. As soon as I explode into action, it’ll probably break down’.
“I said ‘put me on the bench, if we’re desperate for a goal – throw me on. I’ll try to nick one’. That’s exactly what happened. Unbeknown to me, he felt that that was that I’m not going to put my body on the line.”
Asked if he had spoken to Shearer since his book was published, Owen said: “No.”
Owen added that he “didn’t expect” Shearer to make contact.
Asked if he wanted to rebuild their friendship Owen said: “I’ve got no problems with Alan Shearer, not at all. He thinks that I didn’t put it in for him in the final game. He’s disappointed with me.
“We were big mates. We used to play golf all the time. I stayed in his house.
“I’m disappointed at it myself. I didn’t even know until a year or so after I left Newcastle. A mutual friend said to me, when I said I need to give him a call, ‘don’t bother – he’s not your mate’.”