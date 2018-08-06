Middlesbrough lining-up Newcastle United man to replace £20m star - reports

Middlesbrough forward Adama Traore is set to finalise a move to Wolves today, and Tony Pulis could look close to home to find his replacement.

The 22-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium this summer, now looks set to finalise a move to the Premier League side.

He had previously been linked with switches to Chelsea, Newcastle and Hudderfield Town, but the newly-promoted Wanderers look to have won the race.

MORE: Newcastle in talks over defender deal as striker nears arrival

A £20m fee - which is £2m over the Spaniard's release clause - has been agreed and a medical is reportedly taking place today ahead of the move being finalised.

Traore's departure will likely be another blow to Pulis after he lost skipper Ben Gibson to Burnley in a £15m swoop, and a replacement will need to be sourced quickly.

READ: Rafa Benitez's revealing admission about his players' thoughts on the transfer window

And reports from the Sun suggest that Boro could turn to Newcastle United winger Matt Ricthie.

Ritchie was linked with a move to Stoke City earlier this summer but, with Rafa Benitez not looking to bring in another winger before Thursday's deadline, the Magpies may be reluctant to sell the Scottish international.