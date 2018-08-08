Middlesbrough set to battle it out with Newcastle for £10m midfielder - reports

Middlesbrough and Newcastle United have both been credited with an interest in Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

The Sun report that the North East pair - as well as Cardiff and Stoke - are keen on a deal for Arter, who could be set to leave the south coast club this summer.

Bournemouth recently smashed their club record transfer fee when bringing Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma to the club, and that big-money deal looks likely to have repercussions for Arter.

£25million man Lerma looks set to start the season as Eddie Howe's first choice in the centre of the park meaning Arter could be available this summer.

And the Sun suggest that Howe would be willing to part with the 28-year-old, provided that his £10million valuation is met.

Middlesbrough and Newcastle have both been mooted as potential destination and could be set to battle it out for his signature - although whether either side are in the market for a midfielder ahead of deadline day will be questioned.

Indeed, BBC Newcastle claim that Arter is not one of Benitez's targets and the Spaniard is instead looking at other options.