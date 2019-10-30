Miguel Almiron.

A clip Lucas Rochford went viral after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park.

The 10-year-old South Shields schoolboy applauded Almiron – who is still looking for his first goal for the club following his £21million January move from Atlanta United – after the midfielder missed a first-half chance.

Rochford, a season-ticket holder at the club, was this week invited to the club’s training ground, where he watched Steve Bruce’s team train and met Almiron, who gave him a signed shirt.

