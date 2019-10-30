Miguel Almiron and Newcastle United's brilliant gesture to ballboy
Miguel Almiron has met the Newcastle United ballboy who gave him the thumbs up.
A clip Lucas Rochford went viral after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park.
The 10-year-old South Shields schoolboy applauded Almiron – who is still looking for his first goal for the club following his £21million January move from Atlanta United – after the midfielder missed a first-half chance.
Rochford, a season-ticket holder at the club, was this week invited to the club’s training ground, where he watched Steve Bruce’s team train and met Almiron, who gave him a signed shirt.
His dad Liam tweeted: “What an unforgettable experience for Lucas this morning meeting his heroes and watching them train. Miguel AImiron was amazing with Lucas thanking him for his support and giving him his signed shirt. Thank you to everyone at NUFC for making this happen.”