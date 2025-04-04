Momentum is key for Jarrow boss Malia as promotion push continues
Kennie Malia wants Jarrow to ensure they continue to build momentum ahead of their bid to secure a first ever promotion into the Northern League’s top tier.
The Perth Green outfit secured their place in the Division Two play-offs last month and could still be crowned as second tier champions as they enter the final three games of the regular season. However, their chances of topping the table are slim as they are six points behind leaders Horden CW and that means Malia is focusing his attention on the looming play-off fixtures.
A tough looking trip to face a Newcastle University side that have won five of their last six league games lies in wait this weekend before Malia’s men end their season with a home clash with Jarrow and an away day at Ryton and Crawcook Albion over the next fortnight.
With the culmination of a season that has already surpassed many people’s expectations now in its final stage, Malia has set out his plans to bring a successful end to the campaign.
He told The Gazette: “We are expecting a very tough game against one of the most in-form sides in the division - and we have one eye on the play-offs now the dates have been announced by the league. From that point of view, we want to finish the season on a high to give ourselves the best possible chance of success when the play-offs come around.”
Malia confirmed he has a strong squad available for the game and has several big calls to make over his starting eleven.
