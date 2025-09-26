New Boldon CA boss aiming to go with the flow as Jarrow eye third win

There is a busy weekend in both divisions of the Northern League.

New Boldon CA manager Chris Spence has revealed little has changed at the Northern League Division Two club following the departure of former management team Dan Crooks and David Palmer.

Almost 12 months after their arrival at The Villa, the duo were tempted away by an offer from Division One club Whickham and they will take charge of their new side when they host Shildon on Saturday.

Chris Spence has been named as new Boldon CA manager (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Spence has been handed an opportunity to step into the role they left behind and his reign kicked off with a narrow home defeat against Park View in midweek. The new man is now focusing on Saturday’s visit to Newcastle University and he has been enthused by the reaction of his squad to his appointment.

He told The Gazette: “I am exciting and delighted and it’s a good opportunity for myself. I’ve played and captained the side last year and went in as player-coach this season so I’m delighted to have a chance to be manager of the club.

“Obviously, I spoke to the lads and they are delighted I have taken the role, they are all on board and there is a good feeling in the camp. We’ve added some new faces to the squad already and we will see where we are at. But we have something to build on and our aim was play-offs and that hasn’t changed. The lads are happy to stick around and what I’ve got and what I can add means that goal is still very much achievable.”

Spence could hand another start to new signings Mason Gardiner and Liam Appleby as he prepares for the first away game of his managerial reign. Liam Heywood and Ollie Walker have reunited with their former management team at Whickham and Jack Robertson has moved into the Northern Premier League with Newton Aycliffe.

Jarrow boss Malia wants third win in a week

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia wants to round off what he described as ‘a good week’ with a win at Northern League Division Two rivals Sunderland RCA.

After what had been a slow start to the season, there are signs Jarrow are starting to find their feet and progressed in the FA Vase last weekend with a fine win at Northern League Division One club Thornaby. That was followed up by a 2-0 league win against Tow Law Town in midweek as a goal in each half from Luke Hudson and Jay Barber helped Malia’s men lift themselves into the top half of the Division Two table ahead of their visit to RCA.

Crucially, win on Saturday could ensure Jarrow end the weekend within a point of the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way and a top five will certainly be on the agenda as they face the likes of Seaham Red Star and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion over the coming weeks. For now, the focus remains on Sunderland RCA and Malia wants to continue building momentum with a win on Wearside.

He told The Gazette: “We head into Saturday knowing that a win at Sunderland RCA would bring an end to what has been a good week for us. We are looking to keep the good run going and we want to ensure we keep building on what have been some brilliant performances of late.”

Malia has confirmed he will be without the services of Jack Armstrong and Max Nelson but has added a new face to his ranks after taking Blyth Spartans goalkeeper Lewis Baker on a dual-registration basis.

