Newcastle and Huddersfield battling for striker, Liverpool star hints a move to Italy, Inter ace dreams of England move - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United will have to fend off interest from Huddersfield if they are to secure a deal for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, who is wanted on loan by the Terriers. (Sky Sports)

Alexis Sanchez is determined to leave Manchester United after being snubbed by manager Jose Mourinho in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Young Boys. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are planning a shock January move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 18-year-old has recently been linked with a move to the Championship (The Sun)

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Manchester United, says it is his "dream" to play in the Premier League. (Daily Star)

David De Gea wants Manchester United offer him a new five-year-deal, worth around £350,000. (Daily Mail)

Juventus and Inter Milan are being linked with signing Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Calciomercato)

Southampton have held talks with former QPR and Leicester manager Paulo Sousa about replacing under-fire manager Mark Hughes. (The Times)

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri says he is happy at the club - but has not ruled out a return to Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has not given up hope of a return to the England squad. (Various)

Leicester City midfielder Andy King will demand a move in January having been frozen out of the first-team picture by Claude Puel. (Daily Telegraph)