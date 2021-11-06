Jones has been placed in interim charge of the Magpies since the dismissal of Steve Bruce but is expected to hand over the role to incoming former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe in the coming days.

The 43-year-old is set to be confirmed as the new manager of Newcastle and may well be in attendance at the AMEX Stadium tonight to cast a watchful eye over proceedings as the Magpies go in search of their first win of the season.

But ahead of the Premier League clash with the Seagulls, we take a look at some of the latest Newcastle-related gossip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are interested in Jesse Lingard but the Manchester United midfielder would prefer West Ham United switch. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Forgotten Arsenal midfielder a target

Arsenal’s forgotten midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is the latest name to be linked with a switch to St James’s Park in January as reported by the Daily Mail per Foot Mercato.

Guendouzi has been out of favour with the Gunners since Mikel Arteta’s arrival at the Emirates and is currently out on loan with French side Marseille.

The 22-year-old arrived in the Premier League with huge potential but has been unable to fulfil it so far with the Gunners.

But the Newcastle hierarchy are believed to be interested in the Frenchman who has made 16 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season after a successful loan spell with German side Hertha Berlin last year.

United star would prefer West Ham switch

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard would reportedly prefer a switch to West Ham United rather than head to Newcastle.

Lingard, 28, spent the second half of last season on-loan at the London Stadium and rejuvenated his career in the process scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

It led to the England midfield believing he could force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans but he has made just eight appearances in all competitions since his return.

And now, following his omission from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, reports from Eurosport suggest Lingard will consider his future at Old Trafford in January with both the Hammers and the Magpies interested in his services.

But Lingard is said to prefer a switch back to London having enjoyed his loan spell with the club last season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.