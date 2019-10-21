Newcastle United consider surprise move for £15m defender – report

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ben Gibson.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:35 pm
Ben Gibson.

The defender has found his opportunities limited since joining Burnley from Middlesbrough in a £15m deal last year.

Newcastle have been linked with a January move for the 26-year-old, who can also play at left-back.

However, United head coach Steve Bruce has strength in depth in central defence.

Bruce has Florian Lejeune on his way back from long-term injury, while Federico Fernandez, linked with Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang, is waiting for an opportunity.