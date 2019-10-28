Florian Lejeune.

The Newcastle United defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligmanent in April – four months after returning from the same injury to his other knee.

Lejeune – who had surgery in Rome, Italy – has been back in training for several weeks, and the 28-year-old will play for the Under-23s against Middlesbrough at Whitley Park (7pm kick-off).

Speaking last week, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: “The big thing with Flo was it's been a cruciate, and I would like to see him get something behind closed doors – a game of some sort. I've set a target of maybe after the international break with Flo. He's made great progress.”

