End of term report

Newcastle United end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more...

The 2018/19 Premier League was a solid season Newcastle United, and it's time to take a look back at their performance throughout the campaign.

Here's the Magpies' end of term report card for the season...

An average attendance of 51,121 in a 52,338-capacity stadium is a mighty effort indeed from the Toon Army.

1. Attendance A

Despite buying up half of the British high street, Mike Ashley didn't spend much on the Magpies this year. Still, Miguel Almiron at 21m was a nice bit of business.

2. Transfer business C

Given the lack of money spent in the summer, a 13th place finish isn't half bad. There was a real upturn in form in January, too.

3. League form B minus

Crashing out the Carabao Cup (Nottingham Forest) in the 2nd round wasn't ideal, and nor was the 4th round FA Cup exit to Watford.

4. Cup form D

Crashing out the Carabao Cup (Nottingham Forest) in the 2nd round wasn't ideal, and nor was the 4th round FA Cup exit to Watford.
