Newcastle United end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more... The 2018/19 Premier League was a solid season Newcastle United, and it's time to take a look back at their performance throughout the campaign. Here's the Magpies' end of term report card for the season... 1. Attendance A An average attendance of 51,121 in a 52,338-capacity stadium is a mighty effort indeed from the Toon Army. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Transfer business C Despite buying up half of the British high street, Mike Ashley didn't spend much on the Magpies this year. Still, Miguel Almiron at 21m was a nice bit of business. Getty Buy a Photo 3. League form B minus Given the lack of money spent in the summer, a 13th place finish isn't half bad. There was a real upturn in form in January, too. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Cup form D Crashing out the Carabao Cup (Nottingham Forest) in the 2nd round wasn't ideal, and nor was the 4th round FA Cup exit to Watford. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3