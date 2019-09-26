Newcastle United given unexpected lift ahead of Leicester City
Leicester City have suffered an injury blow ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the King Power Stadium.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 08:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 08:14 am
The two clubs meet on Sunday in a televised Premier League game.
And Leicester expect to be without influential midfielder James Maddison, who suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
“He got a knock on his ankle – he looks a doubt for the weekend,” said assistant manager Chris Davies.
Maddison had scored the winning goal for Leicester against Tottenham.