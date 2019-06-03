Newcastle United goalkeeper attracting summer interest after 'frustrating' campaign

A clutch of Championship clubs are keen to take Freddie Woodman on loan next season.

The highly-rated goalkeeper made three first-team appearances for Newcastle United last season.

Woodman had hoped to go out on loan in 2018-19, but the club blocked a temporary move after he refused to sign a contract extension.

Speaking in October, United manager Rafa Benitez said: “We agree that he has to play.

“But, at the same time, he has to have a future with the club.”

Woodman, looking for a new, longer-term contract, had rejected the offer of one-year extension on the same terms as his existing deal, which was signed in 2016.

The 22-year-old, away with England’s Under-21s ahead of the European Championship finals later this month, only has a year left on his St James’s Park deal.

And he will be able to talk to other teams from January 1 if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

There is interest in Woodman – who has previously had loan spells at Aberdeen and Crawley Town – from Championship clubs, though it is not clear whether United will be prepared to loan him if he doesn’t agree a new contract.

The Gazette reported Woodman’s “frustration” at being denied a loan move last September.

Woodman went on to make three FA Cup appearances for Newcastle.

He was also named on the bench for Premier League fixtures while Karl Darlow was sidelined with an injury.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour goalkeeper Rob Elliot has a year left on his United contract.

The 33-year-old was told to find a new club by Benitez last season.