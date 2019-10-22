Newcastle United have set a 'benchmark' in Jamaal Lascelles' view

However, Lascelles admits the team must now start taking its chances.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday without having a shot on target. The defeat followed a 1-0 home win over Manchester United.

Lascelles is pleased with the intensity – and defensive discipline – that Steve Bruce’s team has shown since the 5-0 defeat to Leicester City last month.

Jamaal Lascelles.

"We have set a benchmark in terms of intensity and defending – now we just need to be more clinical with our finishing,” said United’s captain, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We'll work on other things that can win us games. Every single game is tough, but we have to approach it the right way. We've had a really tough start to the season with Man United, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal in our opening nine games. That's a really tough start.

"When you consider we have eight points out of that, it's positive. We’ve been in a lot worse positions. I’m just pleased with our performances at the minute, and I know we can build on this."

“We’ve had a tough start, but beaten two of the big teams. We put on a good show at Chelsea too.

"In the first half there was nothing in it, and it could have gone either way. In the second half, yeah they were on the front foot, but at the same time I thought we defended really well. We are showing some really good stuff, so hopefully we can carry that on in the games that are coming up.”

Lascelles is looking for more consistency from the team, which is 18th in the Premier League.

"It would be nice to more consistent,” said the 25-year-old. "But it's the Premier League, and every single game is a tough one.

"What’s positive for me is that our form is starting to pick up. Form-wise, we’re OK.