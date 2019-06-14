Newcastle United joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in cup competition

Newcastle United will enter the EFL Trophy for a third successive season.

The club’s Under-21s were knocked out of the competition, then named the Checkatrade Trophy, by eventual finalists Sunderland at the Round of 16 stage last season.

Newcastle Under-21 captain Owen Bailey playing against Sunderland.

Newcastle were one of 16 Category One Academy sides to be invited to take part in the competition, which will feature Liverpool and Manchester United for the first time next season. They will be pitted against 48 League One and League Two clubs.

The draw for the group stage will take place next month.

Newcastle’s Under-21s, backed by 2,780 travelling fans, were beaten 4-0 by at the Stadium of Light in January.

Sunderland were beaten 5-4 by Portsmouth on penalties in March’s final after the two sides drew 2-2 after extra-time at Wembley.