Newcastle United 'linked' with huge £36m double deal for ex-Napoli and Espanyol stars

Sven Botman has already signed a five-year deal at St James’s Park to officially become a Newcastle United player. The 22-year-old defender left Lille, who accepted a bid from Newcastle in the region of €40million (£34.4million) last week.
The move came just two years after Botman joined Lille from Ajax for €9million (£7.7milion). However, Newcastle United have been linked with more big-money signings.
The Daily Express state that the Magpies have been told they can buyAtalanta striker Duvan Zapata for a cut-price £15million fee. The 31-year-olf Colombia was a target for the club back in Toon in January but the deal failed to materialise when the North East club were quoted £35m for a loan-to-buy deal.
The Magpies are thought to be in the market for added fire-power up front given Callum Wilson’s well-documented injury problems and given January signing Chris Wood’s two goals in 17 games return last campaign.
Newcastle United have also reportedly tabled a €25million (£21million) bid to sign 26-year-old Spanish forward Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer. Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League under Carli Ancelotti last season.
According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Magpies are ramping increasing their efforts Asensio during the summer transfer window. The North East club are rumoured to have submitted an offer worth €25 million to prise the 26-year-old forward away from Real Madrid, who are reportedly looking to recoup €30 million for the ex-Espanyol man.