Howe was in attendance at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Magpies moved off the foot of the Premier League table with a 1-1 draw against Brighton and has now been unveiled by the club..

But, while Howe’s confirmation as head coach is positive news for supporters, we round-up what else has been happening on Tyneside over the course of the day.

Magpies at the front of the queue for England fullback

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier is on Newcastle United's radar. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Howe will undoubtedly have his own targets in mind upon his arrival at St James’s Park, but the rumour mill will continue to link the Magpies with any number of players as the club’s new owners get set to splash the cash in a bid to maintain their Premier League status in January.

And the latest name believed to be attracting interest at St James’s Park is England and Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live of how he believes the Magpies have already opened up discussions with the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

"I hear from Atletico Madrid that Newcastle are really interested in getting Trippier, and they have started negotiations with his people," he said.

Trippier, 31, has been with Spanish club Atletico for two years after completing a £20m switch in 2019 but had been the subject of interest from Manchester United in the summer with the Old Trafford club still said to be keen on his services.

And with the current form of United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could reignite his interest in the England defender in January but may now face competition from the Magpies with Tripper still expected to be valued around the £20m mark.

Former Chelsea man linked

While former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard continues to be linked with a move to St James’s Park in January, another ex-Chelsea man has also been linked with a switch to Tyneside.

And according to reports by The Telegraph Michael Emenalo, the Blues’ former technical director, has emerged as a leading candidate for the club’s director of football role.

Since the completion of the Saudi-led takeover bid at St James’s Park, plans have been in motion to recruit personnel both on and off the field.

And with the Magpies now confirming the appointment of Howe as their new head coach, attention has quickly turned to upstairs at St James’s Park.

The 56-year-old Nigerian spent six years in the technical director role at Stamford Bridge and was the man behind developing the club’s academy and loan system which unearthed talents such as Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku as well as recent graduates Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham

Emenalo left Stamford Bridge in 2017 before a spell with French Ligue 1 side Monaco in a sporting director role where he was responsible for hiring Thierry Henry as the club’s manager.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, Emenalo expressed his desire to return to football ideally within the Premier League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.