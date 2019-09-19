This Newcastle United player is adamant about one thing under Steve Bruce

Martin Dubravka.

That’s the view of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka ahead of Saturday’s televised home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Steve Bruce’s side, beaten 3-1 by Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, have four points from their opening five fixtures.

“We’re working hard,” said Dubravka, who is “close” to signing a new deal at the club.

“It’s going the right way. It’s just taking some time. Obviously, you could see (against Liverpool) a couple of good situations.

“We changed, a little bit, the style of play (since) we played against Norwich (when they lost 3-1), because that was not the best game for ourselves. After that we realised we need to change, a little bit, our style. We’re more compact now. We’re trying to keep the ball when we have a chance to keep it.”

Bruce succeeded Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park in July, and the players are still “adapting” to his methods. And the team will improve over time, according to Dubravka.

“It’s a new manager,” said Slovakia international. “It’s a new situation for everybody – every player. We need to adapt. He’s explaining what he wants from us, so it’s a new situation and what we can do is adapt.”

There was a backlash on Tyneside to the departure of Benitez, who guided the club to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Dubravka, however, believes that things remain “positive” at Newcastle following a turbulent summer at St James’s Park.

“It is positive,” said the 30-year-old. “There were so many positives, as well, before, I think.

“The main thing was that people were focused on the negative things.