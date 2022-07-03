Luiz has also been linked with AS Roma, Juventus and Arsenal and is currently valued at around £30 million. The 24-year-old joined Aston Villa back in 2019 after stints with Vasco da Gama, Manchester City and Girona.

“Douglas Luiz is a player who could really go up there and excel,” Campbell said to Football Insider. “He is one of those guys who is a seven out of 10 every week. He’d be a great option alongside Guimarães.

“He is a strong player and is somebody who is young but Premier League proven. It is about the squad though. Newcastle are looking to be that team who step up and challenge for European spots etc.

“If you are going to be that team you need a squad. They have not had the squad. There was a real lack of investment previously. They have got the new ownership now and Eddie Howe, who has done a brilliant job so far."

Newcastle United ‘target’ James Tarkowski explains why he joined Everton

He told the club’s website: “I’m excited to have joined Everton. It’s a massive club. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given.

“Speaking to the manager, it was very important to see what he wants from his players and his team, what he saw in me and why he wanted to sign me. Speaking to [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell was also a factor. They both spoke about the ambition here which was really important for me.

“I’m an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I’ve come here to be successful.

“And then there are the Everton fans. The support they gave the team last season was incredible. You saw just how big the fanbase is. Despite a difficult season, Everton fans got behind their team more than ever.