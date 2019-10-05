Newcastle United v Manchester United Premier League attendances RANKED –will St. James's Park have its lowest crowd live on Sky Sports this Sunday?
Newcastle United host Manchester United at St. James’s Park this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) still looking for their first home win of the campaign.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:00 pm
The Magpies’ typically slow start mixed with fan discontent has seen crowd figures dwindle significantly this season with an average of just 45,036 from their opening three home matches of the 2019-20 campaign.
While the official opening day crowd of 47,635 against Arsenal is expected to be surpassed when the Red Devils arrive on Tyneside, the match is set to have the lowest crowd of any Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester United at St. James’s Park since it’s expansion.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Newcastle and their attendances have fared against Manchester United at St. James’s since 2000...