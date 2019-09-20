Newcastle United winger opens up on his injury comeback
Christian Atsu’s hoping that his injury problems are behind him – and a long run in the team is ahead of him.
Atsu – who had a knee operation last year – returned from injury late last month.
And the winger has started Newcastle United’s last two Premier League games with Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin sidelined with injuries.
“I’m very happy that I’m playing and starting games,” said Atsu. “What’s important is that I need to keep focused and then try to help my team, to assist, and also to win some games for the team. This comes with consistency.”
Atsu, set to face Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park tomorrow, missed the club’s pre-season campaign with the hamstring injury he suffered while away with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer.
And head coach Steve Bruce hadn’t even seen him train until the week of the Tottenham Hotspur game, which Newcastle won 1-0.
“I didn’t do pre-season,” said the 27-year-old. “I went to the AFCON, and in the second game I got injured.
“I had to just focus on the injury and when I came back, I felt much better, and also my knee (felt better) from the surgery that I had. This is behind me. I’m just going to focus and work hard and make sure that this season, I believe, I’m going to be consistent.”
On playing for Bruce, Atsu said: “I’m very happy. He gives us a lot of freedom. I’m very happy with the system that we’re playing.”