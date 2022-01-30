As Newcastle United have found out, the January transfer window can be a difficult one to navigate with clubs across Europe very reluctant to sell their players this window.

The Magpies have been left frustrated over moves for players like Sven Botman and Diego Carlos with Lille and Sevilla both unwilling to let them depart without making Newcastle pay a large fee – something that the new owners on Tyenside have refused to do so far this month.

One way to navigate this situation is to target loan deals. Loan moves allow players to get first-team action, free up space in squads and on the wage bill for clubs, whilst also allowing them to keep hold of the talent long-term.

Loan moves in January often peak and with deadline day almost upon us, here we take a look at 10 players that Newcastle United could target on loan deals:

1. Bernd Leno Aaron Ramsdale's superb form, coupled with their capture of Matt Turner from the MLS, could mean that Leno is allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium this month. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

2. Ousmane Dembele Barcelona's imminent capture of Adama Traore means Dembele could be on his way from the Camp Nou before tomorrow's deadline. He may only have six-months left on his contract in Spain, however, Barcelona's financial position means they may want to offload the Frenchman's wages for that time. Photo: PAU BARRENA Photo Sales

3. Nathan Ake The Dutchman is already familiar with Eddie Howe and how he likes his teams and, in particular, his defenders to play. Ake would be an upgrade on their current options as Newcastle look desperate to sign a defender this window. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsey Any permanent deal for the Welshman could be impacted by Ramsey’s wages. This means a loan move, with Newcastle paying a percentage of his wages, could be a deal that works for the player and the two clubs involved. Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA Photo Sales