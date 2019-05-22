'£120m and he is yours': Newcastle United fans issue price to Manchester United for Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United's 21-year-old promising midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with a move to Manchester United as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his squad with young players.

Longstaff broke into Rafa Benitez's side in the second half of the season after a successful loan at Blackpool last term.

The Newcastle-born player made eight successive Premier League starts and scored two goals for the club before suffering a knee injury in early March - ending his season early.

A former Kilmarnock loanee, Longstaff is reportedly working through his summer in a bid to be fit for the beginning of the season.

But the Manchester United link has prompted a mixed reaction amongst Magpies fans.

Some Toon supporters don't think owner Mike Ashley would make much of an effort to keep Longstaff should a big-money bid be lodged.

Others believe a move to Old Trafford this summer would be too soon in the youngsters career.

Here's how Newcastle fans reacted to the news:

@JoeCheetham5: "He wouldnt want to go from Benitez to Solskjaer. Too big of a downgrade"

@CraigVinup: "Why would he want to have a step down in his career"

@Jimmyk1978: "He'll have better options than Man Utd when his time here comes to an end."

@PhippsClark: Here man. I’ll clamp all 4 wheels of @seanlongstaff97 ‘s car! We ain’t doin’ an Andy Carroll with this lad!!

@TygerRudyard2: "Well thats him gone then"

@dannyjcascarino: "Not necessarily, any footballer with half a brain would steer clear of that toxic club right now! besides he's a geordie lad playing for his boyhood club, given his chance by a world class manager. He will still be here as long as Rafa is"

@stevewraith: "Why would he join a team that will be lower than #nufc next season"

@garfbobt: "Nice round number of £150 million...and throw in Rashford."

@agbnufc: "Why would we sell now he will increase in value 10x over in a few years"

@kmolsen26: "£120m and he is yours"

@Logicfootball1: "That is bad news for NUFC and even more pressure for Rafa’s contract to be sorted"

@pipin86: "Ashley clearing the team out before the rafa has signed or a new manager has been appointed"

@Robbieo68646502: "They’d be better off looking at Hayden imo"