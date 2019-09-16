Here we take a look at 13 – unlucky for some – players who can be deemed ‘dodged bullets’ for United, some you may remember, and no doubt a few you won’t.
1. Saido Berahino
Newcastle United battled it out with Tottenham Hotspur to land the then West Brom frontman but even a club record bid could not seal the deal. A one they could not 'get over the line'. The epitome of a bullet dodged.
2. Modibo Maiga
The Malian centre forward was reportedly very close to signing for United, only for the deal to fall through when he failed a medical. Had gone on strike to force through the move back in 2011. Went on to flop for West Ham in the Premier League. Now playing for Burinam United in Thailand.
3. Jack Rodwell
Having just played against Newcastle in the League Cup for Manchester City, Rodwell was linked with a move to Tyneside in January 2014. And we all know how this one played out, just ask any Sunderland fan.
4. Micah Richards
Alan Pardew wanted to sign the player for United, while he was on the fringes at Manchester City. It didn't come to fruition and United can thank their lucky stars as after a brief, unsuccessful stint at Fiorentina, Richards landed at Aston Villa and went on to get paid a lot for playing very little. Hung up his boots at 31 this summer.
