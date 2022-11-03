Newcastle United boast a unique roster of famous faces who have claimed to be supporters of the club.

From politicians to TV personalities and singers to local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.

But which ones have the highest net worth?

Such figures can be difficult to determine with conflicting numbers from a range of online sources.

But we’ve put together a list ranking 17 famous Newcastle United fans in order of their net worth, from lowest to highest...

1. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth: £500,000) Eubank's support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James's Park.

2. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth: £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a 'soft spot' for Newcastle United and can even recall the club's FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

3. Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth: £1million) The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

4. Matt Hancock (estimated net worth: £1-2million) Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his 'uncle Dave'. He claims to have attended matches at St James's Park in his younger years.