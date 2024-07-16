Eddie Howe’s first-team squad have travelled to the state of the art training facility in Herzogenaurach near Nuremburg for a pre-season training camp until July 20. Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth have joined up with the squad this week after getting extra time off due to Sweden international duty.

Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka have not travelled are expected to miss the trip, as are Newcastle’s injured players. As a result, Howe has called upon a number of youngsters to bolster numbers and provide a new experience for some of the club’s most promising Under-21s prospects. 17-year-old Trevan Sanusi is arguably the most noteworthy academy call-up given he only recently signed his first professional contract at the club and only made his first Premier League 2 start for the Under-21s in March.

The winger’s campaign was cut short due to injury but he has since recovered to earn a spot on the plane to Germany. Other youngsters on the trip include the likes of 19-year-old forward Garang Kuol, Jamie Miley, Jay Turner-Cooke and Cathal Heffernan.

19-year-old defender Heffernan joined Newcastle last summer from AC Milan.

The Adidas Headquarters training pitches have been given a Newcastle makeover with Noon and Sela advertising boards as well as Newcastle United logos and a personalised club sign.

Newcastle’s exclusive visit to Adidas HQ comes after the club record kit deal with the German sportswear manufacturers worth upwards of £30million per season.

After the trip to Germany, Newcastle will face Burnley in a training ground friendly and Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off BST). The following day, The Magpies’ squad will fly to Japan where they will face Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off JST) and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off JST).

Newcastle will also host the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park as they face Girona on Friday, August 9 (7:30pm kick-off BST) and Stade Brestois on Saturday, August 10 (4pm kick-off BST).

Here are the Newcastle United players based on whether they have been pictured in Germany so far this week...

Odysseas Vlachodimos - pictured Joined up with his new teammates this week.

Martin Dubravka - not pictured Has been away with Slovakia at Euro 2024, reaching the last-16.