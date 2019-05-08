£20 million-rated Newcastle midfielder desperate to leave | Jonjo Shelvey to exit Tyneside? | Jurgen Klopp in Real Madrid star link | Manchester United plot £100 million bid for England international | Updates on Chelsea, Manchester City & Arsenal

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web.

Newcastle United's 24-year-old midfielder Isaac Hayden is determined to leave the club this summer, having failed to force a move away last August - the Magpies are reportedly open to £20 million offers. (Telegraph)

West Ham United will rekindle their interest in Jonjo Shelvey this summer, and are confident they can persuade the Newcastle United midfielder to swap Tyneside for East London. (Northern Echo)

Manchester United's £100 million move for Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho is off after the Premier League side failed to qualify for the Champions League - the 19-year-old has had a hand in 25 of his side's Bundesliga goals this campaign. (Mail)

Burnley are interested in signing Besiktas forward Guven Yalcin but will wait until the end of the season before they make a move, according to reports. (Lancs Live)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieran Westwood is believed to have been offered a contract by recently relegated Huddersfield Town. The veteran stopper's current deal with the Owls expires this summer. (Football Insider)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's recovery from an Achilles tendon injury is going well with German powerhouses Bayern Munich keeping tabs the 18-year-old England international's progress. (Sun)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, expects to be at Bournemouth next season, despite interest from Unai Emery and Arsenal. (Mirror)

Liverpool supremo Jurgen Klopp wants Spain's 23-year-old midfielder Marco Asensio from giants Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are hopeful Belgium centre-back and talisman Vincent Kompany will stay at the club - the 33-year-old is weighing up a one-year contract extension. (Times)

Fulham's Dutch winger Ryan Babel is set for a move to Turkish side Galatasaray on a free transfer - the 32-year-old former Liverpool man has found the net five times in the Premier League this season with three assists. (Sun)

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata wants to join Barcelona when his current Manchester United deal runs out at the end of the season. (Sport)

However, Premier League Brighton are apparently set to offer the 33-year-old an audacious package to tempt Mata to the south coast. (TalkSport)