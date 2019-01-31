“£20m is the stock price for a bang average PL player” – Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron club-record switch

Miguel Almiron has officially been unveiled – and Newcastle United fans have quickly reacted to the deadline day news.

The Paraguayan, who has been continuously linked with the Magpies throughout January, joins from Atlanta United on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

But it isn’t just any standard arrival for United supporters, who have witnessed the club break their 14-year longstanding transfer record - set by Michael Owen in 2005.

The fee is reportedly £16million upfront for Almiron, where adds-on will likely see the deal rise to around £21million.

However, while fans are delighted to welcome a new record signing, some believe Almiron’s price-tag is the average fee set in today’s market - further highlighting Mike Ashley’s poor ownership.

Here is the best of the social media reaction as Almiron puts pen to paper:

Miguel Almiron completed a �21m move to Newcastle United. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

@hootzy61: “Welcome to the Toon bonnie lad #NUFC”

@nufcporter: “Let us never speak of Michael Owen again #nufc”

@TheMasterBucks: “I’ve been supporting Newcastle United for just over a decade and it’s the first time I’ve seen my club finally break it’s Transfer Record honestly I could cry I don’t know what to do with myself #NUFC”

@The_C_Roberts: “I was 9 the last time Newcastle broke their transfer record. I can’t really remember much about football before then so this is a good memory in my football life. Hopefully won’t have to wait until I’m 37 for the next time #nufc”

@DoolMasterD: “Glad Mike Ashley finally decided to put some money into the transfer window! Very excited and interested to see what Miguel can bring to the club! #NUFC”

@nige_day: “For the first time in a while feeling slightly positive about being a Toon fan. #NUFC #Almiron can become a Newcastle favourite. Tottenham, we are coming for you.....”

@Dreamifestation: “I actually don’t think I’ve seen a guy so happy to join us since Alan Shearer”.

@blackster_2008: “Hopefully that will be the last time we associate Micheal Owen with #nufc”

@Mooseprog: “Pleased to see Almiron confirmed. Hope he can do the business. However can’t get excited at breaking the club transfer fee. £20m is the stock price for a bang average PL player these days. Only a big deal because of Ashley’s running of club #nufc”