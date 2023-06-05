News you can trust since 1849
23 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by reported net worth – gallery

Some of Newcastle United’s most famous supporters have been ranked by their reported net worth

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:56 BST

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.

But which ones have the highest net worth?

Such figures can be difficult to determine with conflicting numbers from a range of online sources.

But we’ve put together a list ranking 23 famous Newcastle United fans in order of their net worth, from lowest to highest...

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

1. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth: £500,000)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

2. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth: £500,000)

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

3. Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth: £1million)

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Another politician, albeit one who does the majority of his work far from these shores. Vejjajiva is a former Prime Minister in Thailand, but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

4. Abhisit Vejjajiva (estimated net worth: £1.8million)

Another politician, albeit one who does the majority of his work far from these shores. Vejjajiva is a former Prime Minister in Thailand, but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008. Photo: CHALINEE THIRASUPA

