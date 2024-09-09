From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club. Whether it’s because they were born in the north east, have family links to the area or because they fell in love with certain players during their early years, there are plenty of reasons why these famous faces decided to support the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at 24 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth = £1million) The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954. | Getty Images

Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a 'soft spot' for Newcastle United and can even recall the club's FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955. | Getty Images

Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000) Eubank's support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James's Park. | Getty Images

Lewis Ritson (estimated net worth = £1-5million) Ritson emerged as one of the north east's brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours. | Getty Images