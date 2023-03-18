News you can trust since 1849
34 stunning photos of Newcastle United fans this season - including Leeds, Everton and Wembley games: gallery

Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was their 34th game in all competitions.

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

Newcastle United’s league season started against Forest back at the beginning of August when strikes from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson secured a 2-0 win for the Magpies.

It was the perfect start for Eddie Howe’s side as they embarked on their first full season under new ownership.

And it didn’t take long for them to start ruffling feathers as they ended the first portion of the season, one that was temporarily halted for the Qatar World Cup, in third place in the Premier League.

Their form may have stumbled slightly following the World Cup, but Newcastle, backed by their fantastic home and away support, remain in the battle for a European place this season.

Here, in our latest fan gallery, we take a look at the very best picture of fans from every game the Magpies have played so far this season.

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

1. Nottingham Forest (h)

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United

2. Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United Photo: GLYN KIRK

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City

3. Manchester City (h)

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Photo: Clive Brunskill

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

4. Tranmere Rovers (a) - Carabao Cup

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United Photo: PAUL ELLIS

