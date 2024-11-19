Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are approaching 70 years without winning major domestic silverware - and will pass that mark if they do not win this season’s Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season’s Carabao Cup provides Newcastle United with their last opportunity to end their long wait for a trophy before it creeps into its seventh decade. Wednesday 7 May will mark 70 years since their 1955 FA Cup triumph - the last time the club won a major domestic honour.

With this season’s FA Cup final scheduled to be played on Saturday 17 May, the Carabao Cup is Newcastle’s only way of ensuring they win something before that anniversary. Eddie Howe’s side are into the last-eight of the competition and have been one of the most consistent sides over the past three years having made it to three-straight quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford, the side that beat them at this stage of the 2020/21 competition, stand in their way of a second-semi final appearance in three years. With a home game against the Bees to come on Wednesday 18 December, Newcastle have every chance of progressing into the final four and, in a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, there is hope in the fanbase that they can finally end their trophy drought.

In a poll conducted on our website over the weekend, 55% of respondents believe that Newcastle United will win the Carabao Cup this season. The Magpies have already defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea to make it this far this season.