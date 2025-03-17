'History made' - 56 iconic Wembley photos from Newcastle United Carabao Cup win v Liverpool

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:25 BST

Newcastle United 2-1 Liverpool: History was made by Eddie Howe and his players at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16 2025.

No, it wasn’t a dream - Newcastle United have just won a trophy. Fifty-six years of hurt wiped away in an instant on a March evening in London.

There wasn’t that same old sinking feeling. Instead, it was an evening where legends were made. Eddie Howe and his players have written themselves in Toon folklore.

Dan Burn, the local boy from Blyth who, almost a decade ago was being released by Fulham, headed Newcastle in front on the brink of half-time. Bedlam.

And then there was Alexander Isak to make it 2-0 just after the break. A dream was very quickly starting to become a reality.

Of course, it was never going to be straightforward. Liverpool pulled one back in stoppage time through Federico Chiesa to make it a nervy finish, but Howe’s side held out and made history.

The morning after the night before, we still can’t quite believe it happened. But don’t worry, it wasn’t a dream - and we have the pictures to prove it.

In a nod to the 56 years since Newcastle’s last major honour - here are 56 of the best photos from a memorable day at Wembley Stadium...

1. NUFC fans

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. NUFC fans

Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United celebrate Dan Burn's goal

Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. NUFC fan celebrates Dan Burn's goal

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
