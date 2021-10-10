Newcastle United supporters celebrate outside the club's stadium St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 7, 2021, after the sale of the football club to a Saudi-led consortium was confirmed. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

8 of the biggest names that Newcastle United have been linked with since the takeover

Newcastle United have been linked with a host of big names since they were taken over.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:17 pm

The Saudi-backed takeover was complete on Thursday afternoon and it wasn’t long before Newcastle United were being linked with numerous footballers from across the globe.

Some rumours are likely to be quite far-fetched, while some could be of genuine interest from the Magpies’ new owners as they look to transform the club into a European giant – battling with the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Premier League side – who currently sit in the relegation zone – have less than three months before the January window will open and fans will get their first taste of what their new owners are all about and where their intentions lie for the near future.

Here are 8 footballers Newcastle have been linked with since the takeover was completed...

1. Mauro Icardi

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign PSG striker Mauro Icardi, alongside Tottenhamn Hotspur and Juventus. (Daily Mail)

2. Philippe Coutinho

Newcastle's new owners have reportedly held talks with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho over a return to England. (Metro)

3. James Tarkowski

Burnley's James Tarkowski is expected to be one of Newcastle's first signings following the takeover. (The Telegraph)

4. Kylian Mbappe

Amanda Staveley told the Daily Mirror that Newcastle "are in the market to compete for world class players" following Kylian Mbappe links to the club.

