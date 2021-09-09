9 players that Newcastle United could target whose contracts are expiring next summer

2. Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazraoui has been with Ajax since 2018 and was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019. The full-back was reportedly available for as little as £9 million in the summer with Arsenal keen on his signature, however with such a low pricetag for such a quality player it is likely there will be numerous clubs keen on prising him away from the Dutch champions.

Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD