9 players that Newcastle United could target whose contracts are expiring next summer

Newcastle United failed to make a significant number of signings this summer, bringing in Joe Willock on a permenant deal and Santiago Munoz on loan from Santos Laguna.
The Magpies are still light in defence and could do with freshening up at the back, with three of their defenders (Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett) part of the side that were at St. James’ Park during their 2016/17 campaign in the Championship.
While Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are two of Newcastle’s best players, fans will be hoping to add another attacking threat to the side rather than relying on the duo to get them the goals.
Here are 9 players whose contracts are expiring in 2022 and so could be sold for cheap in the January window or become a free agent next summer.
1. Calum Chambers
Calum Chambers has struggled to secure a regular spot in Arsenal's first team since he joined in 2014 and could see his spell in London end next summer. The Gunners have the option to extend the defender's contract by a year, however with the arrivals of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, the 26-year-old could be on his way out.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Noussair Mazraoui
Noussair Mazraoui has been with Ajax since 2018 and was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019. The full-back was reportedly available for as little as £9 million in the summer with Arsenal keen on his signature, however with such a low pricetag for such a quality player it is likely there will be numerous clubs keen on prising him away from the Dutch champions.
Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
3. Cyle Larin
While Cyle Larin is primarily a winger, his goal scoring record for both Besiktas and Canada has been brilliant. The 26-year-old scored 19 goals in the Super Lig last season and has 20 goals in 42 appearances for his international team. West Ham were reportedly interested in the former MLS man this summer.
Photo: Vaughn Ridley
4. Djibril Sidibe
Djibril Sidibe enjoyed a loan spell with Everton during the 2019/20 campaign and was also part of the Monaco team that won the league title in 2016/17. According to reports, Newcastle United made contact with the French club about signing the full-back last January.
Photo: FRANCK FIFE