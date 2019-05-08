'90 minutes from a Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko Champions League final': Newcastle fans react to Liverpool's stunning comeback against Barcelona

Former Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum inspired Liverpool to a memorable Champions League comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Dutch international came off the bench to score twice in a 4-0 victory at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp's side recovered from a 3-0 first leg deficit to reach the final.

Newcastle fans have mixed views on Wijnaldum, a player who left for Liverpool following the Magpies' relegation to the Championship in 2016.

That same summer, Moussa Sissoko departed St James' Park to join Tottenham, and the Frenchman could also reach the Champions League final if Spurs overcome Ajax in the other semi-final.

Like many football fans across the country, Newcastle supporters were quick to react to last night's incredible result - here are some of the responses.

@jir1987: Wijnaldum and Sissoko possibly in the Champs League final. 50% of our midfield in our relegation season. Super schteve McLaren.

@toonpete85: That result also means we could be 90 minutes from Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko playing against each other in a Champions League final. Sickening when you think how little they tried with us three years ago.

@jordaanboyddd: Can’t get over how good Wijnaldum was last night, what a player

@Jack_Shearing: Steve McClaren should get a winners medal if Liverpool go on to lift the trophy. Had £90mil to spend, signs Wijnaldum in 2015 and a disaster-class in management guides Newcastle to the championship and we sell Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The rest is history.

@Will__NE: Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko badding up UCL semis and we managed to get relegated with them at the core of our midfield

Some United fans were also quick to point out that the Magpies, who lost 3-2 to Liverpool on Saturday, put up a much stronger fight than Barca.

@KillSwitchFish said: "Newcastle gave Liverpool a tougher test on Saturday than Barcelona did tonight which was just a masterclass in steamrolling."

@DazzaDNUFC added: "Imagine Barcelona getting hammered off Liverpool whereas they got lucky against us and had to cheat and dive their way to a narrow win. Newcastle over Barcelona"

@Joe_2802 tweeted: "Tonight’s result just proves that @FCBarcelona wouldn’t be able to handle @NUFC"

@guidorobson commented: "If liverpool beat barcelona 4-0 but could only beat us 3-2 does that mean we’re better then barca? gerrin lads"

@vinnymalhotraa added: "Its funny when Newcastle give liverpool a bigger fight than barcelona"