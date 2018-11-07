'A Ballon d'Or contender' Newcastle fans react to Luuk De Jong's Champions League goal v Tottenham

Luuk De Jong - remember him?

Indeed, it is the Dutch striker that joined Newcastle United on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2014.

If you don't remember him, that is perhaps down to his zero goals in 12 appearances. If you do - it probably isn't for the right reasons.

But fast forward four-and-half-years - De Jong has finally scored his first goal on UK soil after handing PSV the lead in their Champions League group clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

De Jong's header after 62 seconds at Wembley sparked Newcastle fans in social media action to remember their forgotten man - many of which appeared to be in disbelief over the 28-year-old's impact on the European stage.

Here's the best of the Twitter reaction:

@gallowgate_pete: "Simply cannot believe that is the same Luuk de Jong as the useless player who once turned out for Newcastle"

@NearlyAllThe7s: "Is that the same Luuk de Jong that couldn't hit a barn door for Newcastle?"

@gazconaz_gary: "Luuk de Jong doing more in 6 minutes than he did in 6 months at Newcastle..."

@UltraStarTime: "Always rated the De Jong brothers!"

@TomDavidson09: "Luuk De Jong there... showing all the #NUFC fans what they could have won"

@DavidSamuel261: "When did Luuk de Jong become a ballon d’or contender?"

@chrisNUFCready: "Tell you what, if Luuk De Jong has scored twice against you, you deserve to be relegated from the Premier League, never mind knocked out the Champions League...."

@rbrown172: "Luuk De Jong has made more of an impact against Premier League opposition in the first 2 minutes of this match than he did during his 6 month loan spell at Newcastle."