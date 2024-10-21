'A bit afraid' - Maresca reveals Chelsea injury fear ahead of Newcastle United clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Enzo Maresca has admitted he is having to take a tentative approach with two of his players ahead of Chelsea’s home game with Newcastle United.
The former Leicester City head coach has enjoyed a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge - but saw his side slip to only their second defeat of the Premier League season at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. They were beaten 2-1 by the Reds, with Curtis Jones netting a second-half winner. However, there was some positivity to take from the trip to Anfield as Maresca was able to hand game-time to defender Reece James and midfielder Romeo Lavia - although both players were substituted early in the second-half as they ease their way back into competitive action.
For Maresca, naming James in a matchday squad for the first time this season was a welcome boost as the England international is viewed as a key part of his plans for his first season at Stamford Bridge. Lavia was named in the starting eleven for the opening day defeat against Manchester City but a hamstring injury had limited to just 11 minutes of action ahead of the visit to Anfield. Maresca revealed the decision to replace both James and Lavia was pre-planned and admitted he was ‘a bit afraid’ to leave them on the pitch as his side looked to get back into the game.
“For James and Romeo, it was 45 minutes to one hour maximum,” Maresca told BBC Sport after Sunday’s defeat at Anfield. “I was a bit afraid to give them more minutes on the pitch. decided to change them after 50, 55 minutes.”
Despite their defeat against Liverpool, Chelsea remain just three points shy of the top four as they temporarily turn their focus away from the Premier League and prepare for a Europa Conference League trip to Greek club Panathiniakos on Thursday evening. That will precede Sunday’s home clash against Newcastle as the Magpies look to improve a dismal record that has seen them claim just one win at Stamford Bridge during the Premier League era.
Chelsea will head into the game in decent form and Maresca has given a positive reflection on their visit to Anfield, despite emerging empty-handed from a Premier League fixture for only the second time this season.
He said: “I think many good things about the performance. Overall it was very good, to come to this stadium against this team and dominate most of the game is not easy. If we were able to maintain the 1-1 for longer then probably the result would have been different. My intention was to come here and play the way we are training every day and that was clear.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.